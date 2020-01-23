Jesse Metcalfe and His Fiancee Cara Santana Split After Being Together for More Than a Decade

It’s over for Jesse Metcalfe and his longtime love Cara Santana. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Us Weekly reported that the couple had called it quits after 13 years together. The news comes shortly after it was reported that Metcalfe was spotted getting close to another woman.

Us Weekly reported that the couple, who became engaged in August 2016, are “not even living together.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ve split and are not together,” a source told the publication. “He did not cheat on her.” Another source detailed to Us Weekly that Metcalfe actually moved out of the place he shared with Santana the day after they attended The Art of Elysium’s 13th annual celebration on Jan. 4.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Metcalfe (@realjessemetcalfe) on Dec 4, 2019 at 4:33pm PST

News of Metcalfe and Santana’s split came hours after the Daily Mail published photos of the John Tucker Must Die star getting close to model Livia Pillmann at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood over the Jan. 18 weekend. He was later spotted with another woman, whom the Daily Mail posited as Australian actor Jade Albany, outside of a bar in the San Fernando Valley.

Metcalfe originally proposed to Santana in August 2016 after years of dating, per Us Weekly. He popped the question whilst aboard a sailboat in New York City’s Hudson River during a celebration for Santana’s birthday.

The couple’s split comes mere months after they opened up about planning their wedding.

“We are back on track to planning the wedding,” Santana told Life & Style in October. “We were just waiting for his show schedule. He is on a television show now, and we were just waiting to finalize when the show schedule was before we could see what time were both available. So, now we have done that, and we are having our conversations, and we are getting back on track!”

Despite the fact that they weren’t married, Santana revealed that she already thought of her and Metcalfe as husband and wife.

“You know what, I feel married,” she continued, before getting into why they didn’t feel pressure to tie the knot right away. “It’s like I don’t feel the pressure which is why I think we are so laissez-faire about it. We own two properties together, so I think it just releases the pressure. But I am definitely traditional, and I want to have that moment when my dad walks me down the aisle, and we can really celebrate the relationship in front of the people we love.”

Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WarnerMedia