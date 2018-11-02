‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Ties the Knot

We’ve got a Hitchuation on our hands! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his college sweetheart Lauren Pesce have officially tied the knot.

The Jersey Shore star and his now-wife made things official at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, reports Us Weekly, and were joined by Sorrentiono’s castmates Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick.

Farley and Polizzi’s 4-year-old daughters, Meilani and Giovanna, served as flower girls, while Ortiz-Magro attended alongside baby mama Jen Harley and their 6-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” the couple said in a statement to Us. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

The couple first met more than a decade ago, after the original run of Jersey Shore when Sorrentino was working on his sobriety, and have been happily together ever since, announcing their engagement in April.

“She was the only real relationship I ever had, and I kind of craved that substance of something real,” he said during season one of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, adding that she had supported him through a relapse early on.

“That really meant a lot to me,” he added. “At any particular time, she could have been like, I don’t need to stay here and help him fix himself, I’m gonna go and find somebody who’s already a finished product, so to speak.”

She’s also stood by her man through his legal problems, as Sorrentino was sentenced last month to eight months in prison, two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service for tax evasion. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and previously paid $123,913 in restitution.

Following his sentencing, the couple announced that they wanted to get married before he reported for his sentence in January.

“#Thehitchuation is happening November 1st, 2018,” Sorrentino wrote on Instagram following his sentencing. “I will be marrying [Pesce] My rock , my best friend, my better half & my soul mate. You are my everything & I am so excited to call you Mrs Situation.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jersey Shore