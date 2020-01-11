‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola and Fiancé Christian Biscardi Embrace in New Year’s Photo

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and her fiancé, Christian Biscardi rang in 2020 together in a sweet New Year photo. The two posed in front of gold-colored balloons spelling out the year in a photo Giancola posted on New Year’s Day. Fans loved the picture, and its depiction of a maturing Giancola.

Giancola wished her followers a Happy New Year this month with just two party emojis. In the photo, she stood beside her fiancé in a well-decorated living room, clearly celebrating the changing of the decade.

The Jersey Shore star wore dark jeans and a black top, which was mostly obscured by her long dark hair. Biscardi wore jeans as well, and a sweater with a high collar. The two stood facing the camera yet embracing each other, with one arm around each others’ backs and the other holding hands out in front of them. They stood in front of an empty gray couch, over which were the gold “2020” balloons.

To fans, this was a perfect illustration of how far Giancola has come since her Jersey Shore days.

“This is your all’s year I know it!!!” one fan wrote with emojis of a bride and of clinking champagne glasses.

“Happy new year! I wish the best for you and your fiance in the new year,” added another.

“Happy New Year to one beautiful couple. May this be a wonderful and exciting year for the both of you,” echoed a third.

After years of partying on camera, she was the only main cast member who opted not to return for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Starting in 2018, it picked up with the cast members as adults, including Giancola’s on-screen boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

At the time, Giancola said that she was staying away from the production to avoid “potentially toxic situations.” Fans understood this to mean her relationship with Magro, which was often the show’s biggest drama generator. These days, Magro’s new relationship continues to be dramatic, while Giancola’s engagement to Biscardi warms fans’ hearts on social media.

Just because they are not on reality TV doesn’t mean Giancol and Biscardi are out of the media game, either. The two launched their own YouTube channel back in November, which documents their lives, work and wedding preparations. The platform has been extremely successful for other Jersey Shore alumni like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, so the move makes sense for Giancola as well.

So far, there are three episodes of what Giancola is calling “Sam and Christian TV,” the latest of which is a “bathroom makeover” video. It shows the process of the couple renovating their bathroom, from painting to putting up shelves and towel bars and shelves.

Giancola’s newfound success makes it clear that reality TV and related non-fiction content does not need to be dramatic to be successful. The couple has over 40,000 subscribers at the time of this writing, and that number is sure to rise as their wedding draws closer.