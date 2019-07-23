‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Estranged Girlfriend Jen Harley Won’t Face Domestic Violence Charges

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley won’t face legal charges for allegedly chucking an ashtray at the Jersey Shore star’s head during a night out. TMZ reported that while she was facing domestic battery charges, they’ve been dropped.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute Harley, according to the outlet. The decision came amid Ortiz-Magro’s refusal to cooperate, the office told TMZ. Without a victim, the case could not proceed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It appears the MTV personality and the mother of his only child have worked things out. They were photographed together during a beach outing with a group of friends not long ago. Harley shared a photo of herself in Ortiz-Magro’s arms on her Instagram Story.

“Love U [Ronnie Ortiz-Magro],” Harley captioned the image.

Harley recently posted about the importance of forgiveness on her Instagram Story, seemingly talking about her relationship with Ortiz-Magro.

“Most ppl dont want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” an account called okay.qween wrote in a post that Harley shared. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isnt perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”

Before the season premiere of the latest installment of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro delivered an update on his relationship with Harley.

“Right now things are going good,” he told Us Weekly. “I started just focusing on myself and stopped worrying about what other people wanted from me, and what I want for myself. So, right now, things are good.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro split in January following a year of domestic disputes. The last straw came during a New Years Eve outing, during which the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star alleged that Harley attacked him. Video obtained by TMZ showed Ortiz-Magro leaving the club with a bloodied face.

Harley later claimed she returned to her home to find it destroyed, and pinned the blame on Ortiz-Magro. She accused him of breaking several valuable items, including a vase and TV. Back in December, Ortiz-Magro was caught on a security camera at her front door.

In February, Ortiz-Magro talked about spending time in treatment for substance abuse and depression. He was in a facility for a month.

“I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter,” he said. “Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now — that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.