‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Her Husband Caught Her Drinking on Their First Date

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared an embarrassing anecdote from her first date with her now-husband Jionni LaValle.

Polizzi is pretty candid with her fans, whether it is on reality TV, social media or one of your YouTube vlogs. This week, one of her more earnest tweets from over a year ago began re-circulating. In December of 2017, Polizzi responded to tweet about an embarrassing first date, confirming that it had happened to her as well.

“My roommate went on a bumble date and was nervous so decided to pound shots in her car once she got to the place they were meeting and the guy was parked next to her and watched her chug vodka for 5 minutes,” read the viral post. “Dating is rough.”

My roommate went on a bumble date and was nervous so decided to pound shots in her car once she got to the place they were meeting and the guy was parked next to her and watched her chug vodka for 5 minutes. Dating is rough. — Syd (@s_kerekes) December 21, 2017



Polizzi’s response may have been deleted in the year since. According to Comments By Celebs, she owned up to pulling off the same stunt with LaValle, only to be caught later.

“Me at my first official date with my husband,” she reportedly wrote. He went to the bathroom and I ran to the downstairs bar and downed 4 vodka shots and he caught me.”

Screenshots of the post went around on Tuesday morning, and fans went wild. Many shared their own disastrous first date stories, while others laughed at the desperation.

“Not gonna lie, I chugged half a bottle of wine before my first date with Jason,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Lmaooo why does this not surprise me?!” wrote another. “Thatta girl Snooki.”

“But I can see this so clearly in my mind, and I love it,” added a third person.

However they got started, Polizzi and Lavalle are one of the internet’s favorite celebrity couples these days. The pair got engaged in 2012. They had two children together before finally making it official with a wedding on Nov. 29, 2014. Now, they are expecting another son together, and the excitement among fans is mounting.

While Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is taking over the reality TV world, Polizzi’s personal ventures on YouTube are still thriving. She may have an ongoing reputation for taking down bottles of vodka, but she no slouch when it comes to parenting, too. Her video blog is full of DIY tips and tricks for adorable activities she and her kids do together.



Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been picked up for a third season to air some time in 2019. The second season wrapped up last month on MTV.