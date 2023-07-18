Jerry O'Connell Helps Save the Day as Food Truck Bursts Into Flames

Jerry O'Connell recently jumped into action and helped save the day when a food truck burst into flames. TMZ reports that the actor was seen helping first responders fight a blaze in Malibu on Sunday. O'Connell was reportedly in his car with his twin daughters when they came upon the scene.

Leaping to help, O'Connell helped move a gas can away from the fire, and then later jumped a fence to retrieve a fire extinguisher, which helped battle the flames until firefighters arrived. TMZ noted that O'Connell's assistance helped to keep the fire under control, as it was already starting to spread to a nearby field. The outlet added that this wasn't O'Connell's first time helping fight a fire. In 2003, he spent several days helping firefighters in San Bernardino when a wildfire was threatening his home.

Jerry O'Connell Comes to Rescue as Food Truck Bursts into Flames https://t.co/3j9AeHOi9v — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2023

When he isn't busy being an amateur firefighter, fans can catch O'Connell on CBS' The Talk — which is currently on hiatus due to the writer's strike — and Pictionary. Back in 2022, PopCulture.com spoke with O'Connell about his hosting duties on the daytime game show and he shared what loved most about being part of the show. "It's fun when people are great artists," he joked. "It's really fun when people are terrible artists."

"I'm just at that age where Pictionary is, like, my jam because I have two 13-year-old daughters. I have parents, they have grandparents," he continued. "It's just, it's the game everybody plays, and I think it's going well. It's tough. They tried to make another Pictionary show in the '90s with Alan Thicke hosting it, God rest his soul, and it didn't work out for one reason or another, and I think we got it this time. It's a really fun game to play and a fun game to watch."

When it comes to his own skill set, O'Connell confessed, "I'm a pretty terrible artist, but I will tell you, since playing Pictionary, I've become like an expert on what to draw. For example, anything with ship, pirate ship, shark, fish, fishing, hook. Anything with that, the first thing you draw is water. You draw the water." Finally, he revealed that "the most difficult thing to draw is anything relating to horses. It's amazing."