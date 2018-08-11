Jeremy Roloff Reveals the Time Audrey Almost ‘Ended’ Their Relationship

In a preview of their upcoming book, Jeremy Roloff teased a story about the time his wife Audrey Roloff almost “ended” their relationship.

“[Maintaining a long-distance relationship] was really difficult for us. We did it for three years, and in the book we explain how it started, how we survived it,” Roloff told PEOPLE earlier this week. “And Audrey almost ended our love story. We tell that story and I got emotional when I reread it… There are [also] two other really difficult moments outside of [long] distance that were big challenges and learning curves.”

Little People, Big World fans will have to pick up a copy of their book, A Love Letter Life: Peruse Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully to find out what those difficult moments were and how their relationship survived.

“We believe everyone has a unique love story and we want people to be super stoked to press into their own love story. We want readers to prepare more for their marriage than their wedding [day],” the 28-year-old Roloff told PEOPLE.

The book will also tear down the “facade” painted by the couple’s adorable social media posts.

“[Audrey and I] hope that people will walk away [from the book] knowing that we aren’t perfect, our [dating] relationship wasn’t perfect,” he said. “We learned from our struggles and we came out stronger on the other side.”

“I think people will be surprised at how much they don’t know about our love story,” Audrey, 27, said. She further explained that they wrote love letters during the most difficult parts of their relationship, and they inspired them to be “original and creative” in their relationship.

In 2016, Audrey also wrote a post with tips to survive long-distance relationships on her Beating 50 Percent blog, after they were long-distance for three years. Her biggest tip was setting an end-date for the long-distance period of the relationship.

“If you are in a long-distance relationship you are basically committing to be faithful to one another for a period of time, until you can be in a relationship where you are living life in tandem,” Audrey wrote. “This may seem harsh, but a long-distance relationship is a guaranteed heartache without a finish line in sight.”

Roloff and Audrey have been married for four years and have an 11-month-old daughter, Ember. The young couple said they have kept their marriage working by realizing that dating is not something you should stop when you say “I do.”

“The subtitle of our book is ‘pursue creatively, date intentionally, love faithfully,’ and we think all of those three things can be true before you’re married and after you’ve been married for 20 years,” Audrey told PEOPLE. “For us, it’s really important to continue pursuing each other in marriage, to continue to look for ways that we can love each other when it’s not convenient, and even when it’s hurtful.”

The couple also announced last month that they will no longer appear on Little People, Big World. Jeremy has been a part of the series since it began 17 years ago.

His family supported their decision, which will allow them to spend more time with Ember and their Beating 50 Percent marriage blog.

A Love Letter to Life hits bookstores in April 2019.