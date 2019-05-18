Jeremy Meeks, ‘Hot Felon’, Posts Photographic Proof He and Chloe Green Are Still ‘Very Much in Love’

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks‘ heart is still in Chloe Green’s custody. The couple shared a photo together proving that they’re still crazy about one another amid rumors they’d split.

Meeks, 35, posted the photo on his Instagram page, confirming that he and the Topshop heiress were “still very much in love.” In the image, the model and Green can be seen cuddling close to one another while standing before a natural body of water. It’s unclear where the couple was when the picture was taken.

Rumors started swirling after Meeks was spotted at Cannes Film Festival with Andreea Sasu. The pair attended the premiere screening of The Dead Don’t Die, according to Daily Mail. They were seen with their arms locked. Both were invited to the screening by designer Philipp Plein, who showcases new additions to his Plein Resort Collection each year.

Green wasn’t at the festival. It’s unclear why she wasn’t present, but it’s apparent that it had nothing to do with the dissolution of their romance.

Meeks and Green share an 11-month-old son called Jayden together. The couple are rumored to be engaged, though they’ve never publicly confirmed that information. The 28-year-old has, however, been spotted wearing an enormous diamond ring on her wedding ring finger. She was seen without it during a recent photocall, which only added to speculation they’d broken up.

The couple was first spotted together on a yacht in June 2017. They previously battled breakup rumors in March, which Meeks put to bed with a sweet birthday wish for Green.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my LIFE…[Chloe Green] You are the most amazing person I’ve ever met and I’m so blessed to have you in my life and there’s NO ONE else I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. You’re an amazing mom and I’ll love you FOREVER…… HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” he wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the pair of them, again by somebody of water.

Meeks skyrocketed to fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral. At the time, he was serving a 27-month sentence for grand theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. After his release in 2016, he signed a modeling contract and alleged that he turned his life around.

He was previously married to Melissa Meeks. He shares one son with the woman, a boy called Jeremy Jr, who is 9. In January, the pair reached an agreement regarding child support following the end of their marriage.