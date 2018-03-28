Jeremy Meeks and Girlfriend Chloe Green Expecting First Child Together

Jeremy Meeks, best known as the “Hot Felon,” and his girlfriend, Chloe Green, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

TMZ reports that “sources connected to the couple” revealed the news, which is currently unconfirmed by the pair.

The reports also states that it is not clear how far along Green, an heiress to the Top Shop fortune, is into the pregnancy.

The couple began dating in June 2017 while the convict-turned model was still married to Melissa Meeks. A ton of scandal broke out in the wake of the relationship going public, as Melissa was blindsided by the news.

“The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa told the Daily Mail. “Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Meeks somewhat contests that account, saying that his 9-year marriage was virtually done when he met Green.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” he told The Sunday Mirror in November. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

After social media spats and media squabbles, Meeks, who has a son with Melissa, ultimately filed for divorce in October.

Engagement rumors have been rampant in recent months as Green was spotted sporting a large diamond ring in December.

For those unfamiliar with Meeks’ past, he gained national attention when his attractive mugshot went viral in 2014. At the time, he was serving a 27-month sentence for grand theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had previously been convicted of robbery and corporal injury to a child in 2002. Meeks was also a member of the North Side Gangster Crips gang.

After he was released from prison, he quickly signed a modeling contract and started walking runways around the world.