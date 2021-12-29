‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Surpasses Show Record

Reigning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider continues to make history on the show. According to PEOPLE, she surpassed yet another record following Friday’s episode. Upon winning the episode, Schneider became the highest-earning woman in the show’s history.

After winning Friday’s match, Schneider’s total winnings rose to $706,800 (she has won $768,600 as of Tuesday night, per the Today Show). That meant that she surpassed the record previously held by Larissa Kelly, who won $655,930 after regular play. She earned that title during her run on the quiz show back in 2019. Kelly promptly acknowledged Schneider’s accomplishment by congratulating her on Twitter.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy! record for a few years … but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” Kelly wrote. “Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!” In turn, Schneider responded with a kind message of her own, writing that she is “honored” to be in Kelly’s company. The current champion added, “And I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”

This isn’t the only record that Schneider has reached. In addition to being the highest-earning woman in the show’s history, she also tied the record for most wins by a woman upon winning Tuesday’s game. She holds the title alongside Julia Collins, who also won 20 games during her time in the competition. Thanks to her impressive winning streak, Schneider became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the annual Tournament of Champions.

Following Friday’s episode, Schneider reflected on her history-making win on Twitter. In a thread, she wrote that the win almost didn’t happen after she hit her own Jeopardy! “wall.” But, she’s grateful that she was able to win another game, especially since it aired on Christmas Eve. “I’m glad this episode was taped before my episodes had started airing; if I’d realized what a wonderful fan base I’d have, I would have felt a lot more pressure in this game, since it would have been such a sad Christmas present for all of you if I’d lost,” she wrote. “I’m glad that didn’t happen, and I hope all of your holidays have been as good as mine have been. Thanks for all your support!”