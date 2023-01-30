Jennifer Lopez's Ex Just Got Married to 23-Year-Old Miss Universe Alum

Marc Anthony is a married man. And just as his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, he's hoping his fourth time down the aisle is a charm. Months after Lopez wed Ben Affleck, PEOPLE Magazine reports that Anthony wed Miss Universe alum, Nadia Ferreira. The affair was a star-studded ceremony in Miami, where Anthony lives. The couple's ceremony was held at the Pérez Art Museum on Jan. 28. The wedding was attended by several famous faces, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. It was first reported on by Hola! Anthony, 54, has yet to confirm he wed the 23-year-old beauty queen.

According to the report, Ferreira wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav. Anthony donned Christian Dior. Beckham, 47, and Carlos Slim served as Anthony's best men. Ferreira's maid of honor was Maria Elena Torruco, the wife of Carlos Slim Domit.

The newlyweds confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in March 2022. They captioned the photo: "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "I Need to Know" singer wrote in the post's caption, which translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us." They announced their engagement in May 2022 during a party at Sexy Fish restaurant in Miami.

Aside from Lopez, Anthony was previously married to Dayanara Torres and Shannon De Lima. his divorce from De Lima was finalized in 2017. He has 6 children.

Lopez and Anthony first met in 1998 while she was still married to her first husband, Ojani Noa. nothing serious came out of them casually dating at that time. But hey reconnected in 2004 after both marrying other people and Lopez's heartbreaking split from Affleck. They wed six months later, and split in 2011.

Affleck and Lopez reunited in 2022. They wed in Vegas before having a larger ceremony in Georgia.