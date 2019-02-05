Jennifer Lopez Has Sweet Words for Second Anniversary With Alex Rodriguez: ‘You Make Me Feel Like a Teenager’

Two years into their relationship, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still going strong. Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate their anniversary.

In a series of photos with her New York Yankees legend boyfriend, she shared a sweet caption: “Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!” she wrote. “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

“Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time… our time… Te Amo Macho…” she concluded, adding the hashtags #atapontheshoulder and #2years.

Some of the photos included in the post are sweet snapshots of Lopez, Rodriguez and their children. Others are pictures of the two of them, and some are solo shots of Rodriguez, who seemed to mirror Lopez’s feelings in a December post in which he wrote that she made him feel “like a kid again.”

The two frequently sing the praises of each other and have even shared much of their private lives on social media as of late. At the end of December, Rodriguez ushered in 2019 with photos of a family beach gathering.

Engagement rumors continue to swirl around the famous couple, who have remained mum on specifics, other than that they’re taking their time when it comes to marriage.

“We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace,” Lopez said on Good Morning America last year, after admitting that she’s made “plenty of mistakes” in her past. “And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”