Jennifer Lopez Reveals How Her Twins Feel About a Future Baby With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about having babies with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. While fans are mostly thrilled at the fact that the pair is planning on saying “I do,” Lopez is already talking about a future family with her soon-to-be husband, saying that her twins, who she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, would be “thrilled” if the couple added to their “blended family.”

“I think they would love to have a brother or sister,” the singer told Extra TV. “They love having [Rodriguez’s daughters] Natasha and Ella in their lives and having two extra bonus sisters.”

She added, “We really form a beautiful blended family and I think they would all be thrilled.”

Lopez is the mother to Emme Maribel and Maximilian “Max” David who are both 11 years old.

When Lopez revealed to Hoda from TODAY that she wanted more kids, the 55-year-old host asked Rodriguez what he thought.

“Interesting,” he said, “that’s a lot to unpack,” mentioning that his soon-to-be wife wants to walk in similar footsteps as Hoda after she became a mom for the first time at the age of 52 when she and her partner Joel Schiffman adopted their sweet daughter Haley Joy.

“I see how happy you are,” he said to Hoda. “And I think she may want to follow in your footsteps. Maybe we’ll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring.”

While Lopez plans her wedding with the former MLB star, she’s been celebrating quite a few accomplishments over the last several weeks after her movie Hustlers came out and since it was announced that she and Shakira will be performing on the Super Bowl stage.

“Super Bowl halftime show! I can say it out loud now,” she confessed to the outlet. “It’s going to be a big party — you know, me, Shakira, the Super Bowl stage… We are bringing out all the tricks. We’re going to have some amazing surprises as well. You know, Miami, it’s our town, it’s a very Latino town. We’re going to have a mix of English and Spanish. It’s going to be really special.”

She also gave fans something they never expected that took everyone back 20 years when she strutted her stuff on the runway at Paris Fashion Week for Versace wearing an updated version of the iconic green dress she wore at the 2000 Grammy Awards.

“We didn’t know, again, how amazing it was going to be until it happened,” she said. “It was a real authentic, organic moment celebrating something she [Donatella Versace] had done… we had done together.”