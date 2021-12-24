Jennifer Lopez Gives Subtle Shoutout to Ben Affleck in Festive Photo

Jennifer Lopez is keeping boyfriend Ben Affleck close to her at all times. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer might have appeared solo in a wintry new shot for her Instagram, but eagle-eyed fans easily picked up on a subtle sign Affleck wasn’t too far away. “Cozy morning in my Super Puff,” Lopez captioned the smiley photos.

Fans quickly picked up on the mug the Marry Me star was holding, which featured a large letter “B.” One fan commented excitedly, “B AS IN BEN,” as another asked, “Is the B for Ben!!?” Lopez and Affleck have plans to spend the holidays together as well as with their families. Lopez is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck is dad to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex Jennifer Garner.

Lopez recently defended her boyfriend after his comments about Garner sparked backlash, telling PEOPLE, “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.” The Tender Bar actor had said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner, which made his substance abuse problems worse, on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show earlier this month.

“I was trapped. You know, I was like, I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do? And what I did was like, drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” Affleck explained at the time. After The Last Duel star was accused of being disrespectful with his comments about the mother of his children, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he claimed the statements were taken out of context.

“I had gone on about how much we respected each other and how we cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” he said of the majority of the interview. “And went through our stuff. And they said that I had blamed by ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

“That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am,” he continued of what was being said about him on social media, adding that he wanted to draw a line when it came to what people said about his family. “What I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom.”