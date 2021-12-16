Jennifer Lopez’s Reported Reaction to Ben Affleck’s Howard Stern Interview

Ben Affleck is getting tons of backlash since his infamous Howard Stern interview where he implied his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, was the reason he began drinking heavily and developed an alcohol addiction. Now, his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez may be in danger. Sources told Page Six that Lopez is furious over Affleck’s statements. “[Lopez] is pissed,” the source told the publication. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

The source added that Lopez has made efforts to form a relationship with Garner, with whom Affleck shares three children, and blend their families. “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” Of Affleck, the source says the interview is “reckless and cavalier of him.” Garner, Affleck and Lopez celebrated Halloween by trick-or-treating together with their children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lopez’s kids and Affleck’s kids have also all spent time together, reportedly attending Disney’s Magic Castle and seeing Hamilton in LA in August. They all also worked together in a food drive in November for Thanksgiving.

Another source shares contradictory remarks, telling Page Six, “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.” Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015 and have three kids: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband and fellow singer, Marc Anthony.

Despite Garner supporting Affleck while he was in the throes of his addiction, even driving him to rehab two years after they split in 2017, Affleck shared a gloomy picture of their marriage. “Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” Affleck said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drank a bottle of Scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” Affleck struggled with alcohol prior to his marriage to Garner, telling ABC he grew up witnessing addiction and entering rehab in 2001.

He said he tried making it work for the sake of their children. Affleck also said of Garner during the recent interview, “We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.” And “I knew she was a good mom.”

Affleck and Garner began dating shortly after Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement in 2004. The same year Lopez and Affleck ended their engagement, she married Anthony. They divorced in 2014.