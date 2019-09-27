Jennifer Lopez Fiance Alex Rodriguez Celebrates Super Bowl Halftime Show News: ‘So Proud and so Excited!’

Alex Rodriguez may very be the most supportive fiance that exists. Whenever Jennifer Lopez has an achievement, he is typically among the first people to react to the news. It was no different on Thursday when his fiance was revealed to be headlining the Super Bowl LIV halftime show alongside Shakira.

He quickly uploaded the promotional poster of Lopez and Shakira that the NFL and Pepsi released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home! Going to set the 305 on [fire],” the caption read.

This is yet another example of Rodriguez being as supportive as they come. Earlier this week, he put up a picture of Lopez in a dress that resembled her green Versaci dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

He simply wrote, “This woman…” In only two words, he set Instagram on fire as fans began reacting to the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Sep 21, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

Previously, Rodriguez has spoiled Lopez on numerous occasions, most recently doing so at the premiere of Lopez’s new film, Hustlers. He left a note along with the cake at the party that Lopez just had to share.

“Baby, congratulations on Hustlers,” the note began. “So proud of you! Love hustling through life with you. Love, Macho.”

Also at the red carpet, Rodriguez sent out a video of him talking about how high his expectations are for the film and how he was so proud of the hard work Lopez put into it.

“So here we are at the Toronto Film Festival. Jennifer is very excited, very nervous. This is gonna be an amazing movie. This is one of the ones that she is most excited about in a long time,” he said. “I have a great feeling about this.”

Rodriguez and Lopez took the next step in their relationship when the former New York Yankees third baseman popped the question. The ring, to no surprise, was something to behold.

On Strahan, Sara and Keke, Rodriguez shared some insight into their wedding plans. From the sounds of it, A-Rod is just stepping aside and letting Lopez take care of it.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is – you do a lot of nodding,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up.”