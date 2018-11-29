Jennifer Lopez Dodges Ellen Degeneres’ Questions About Alex Rodriguez Engagement

Jennifer Lopez’s lips are sealed when it comes to the state of her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and whether a proposal is in the near future.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “El Anillo” singer sat down with the talk show host, who quickly curbed the direction of their chat towards whether or not Rodriguez is planning to put a ring on Lopez’s finger.

“Your boyfriend. Remind me of his name,” DeGeneres joked. “He said that y’all are going to be getting married.”

“He did not say that,” Lopez answered. “He did not say that.”

“He did,” DeGeneres countered. “He texted me today and said — he texted earlier today and he said —”

“Let me see the text,” Lopez demanded.

“I don’t have my phone with me. I’m working. So you’ll be getting married?” DeGeneres pushed.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Lopez said, before confirming that she and Rodriguez are “very happy.”

“We’ve been together a couple years. It’s nice,” she continued.

“I mean it would be good to do for Christmas,” DeGeneres continued her push for a proposal.

“I feel like I just made it through Thanksgiving,” Lopez replied. “December 1, I start thinking about Christmas. It’s not December 1 yet, right? … I haven’t thought about [Christmas].”

This is not the first time that Lopez has dished on the future of her relationship with the former New York Yankees player, in June revealing to Good Morning America that they are in no rush to get married.

“We have to take our time,” she said. “I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my past and … we’re mature now. We’re grown ups and we’re going to take our time and we’re going to do things at our own pace. And our life right now is incredibly wonderful. Between our kids and our work we’re truly blessed. We don’t need anything more right now.”

Her comments did not stop engagement rumors from circulating, however. In July, the couple sparked engagement rumors after Lopez was spotted with a ring on her left ring finger. Rodriguez later dashed hope that they were engaged, telling Today that he “gave her the ring maybe four or five months ago,” going on to deny engagement rumors.

Lopez and Rodriguez, who once again found themselves at the center of engagement rumors in October, first began dating in March 2017, with Lopez calling the former New York Yankees player her “twin soul” at the 2018 MTV Music Awards.