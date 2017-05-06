Watch: Jennifer Lopez Gushes When She Reveals What It’s Like to Date Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez was all giggles and a new shade of pink when she dished about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez to James Cordon on Thursday’s Late, Late Show.

Lopez, who tried to keep mum about her relationship with the famous baseball player got giggly when Cordon quipped that she’s been spending time with someone in Miami.

“Who?” he quipped, looking at his cue cards. “I haven’t got it down here. What’s his name again? A-Rod? That’s his name, right? Alex Rodriguez?”

The 47-year-old star of NBC’s cop drama, Shades of Blue exclaimed, “YES!” as fellow guests, Justin Theroux and Terry Crews began to laugh.

“He’s the best,” she giggled. “You would love him. Honestly, he’s a great guy. He’s fun, he’s awesome.”

Corden asked if she too calls him A-Rod like everyone else, she said she simply refers to the 41-year-old former baseball player as Alex.

Corden jokingly got emotional as Lopez laughed. But the host was quite inquisitive as to how the pair ended up on their first date, asking if there was a “secret room for really famous, really hot and attractive, successful people where they just go on dates” that he doesn’t know about.

Laughing some more, Lopez revealed she actually just tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Hi.”

Of course, he prodded further and asked, “Should I go on a date with A-Rod, where would he take me?”

The mother of two smiled coyly saying, “It’s just normal. We just went to dinner.”

