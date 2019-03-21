Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Stun in Fiery Glamorous Photo Shoot After Engagement

The couple that stars in ad campaigns together stays together!

That seems to be the case for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who debuted their new campaign for Quay Australia this week, starring in a photo shoot to promote the two collections they inspired, Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod.

“You guys know that I’m ONLY about things that I really love, and if you know me you know that [Quay Australia] has become one of those things,” Lopez wrote alongside a shot from the campaign on social media. “They have literally become part of my daily life and Alex’s too. I am SOO excited to share our collaboration that we’ve been working on.”

Lopez and Rodriguez posed together in front of a bright turquoise wall, with Lopez in a ruched yellow two-piece set and the former MLB star wearing a crisp light blue shirt and white pants as the brand proclaimed the shot “Miami fuego.”

Quay also called the Quay x JLo collaboration “as powerful as the woman who inspired it,” sharing the caption alongside a photo of Lopez dressed in a glittering black ensemble and sitting on a shiny red car.

As for Rodriguez’s collection, it was described as “a seamless combination of athleticism + fashion, just like [Rodriguez] himself” in the caption of a photo of the businessman in a white button down and a pair of navy blue-tinted shades.

A second joint photo found the couple all in white and standing in front of a white wall as they both rocked shades from their respective collections.

Rodriguez further shared a photo of the pair in an Instagram Story from the shoot posing with the car, with Lopez laughing as her fiancé leans in towards her.

During the shoot, the couple’s kids — Lopez shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Mark Anthony and Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis — even stopped by the set in Miami.

The power pair previously dished on the collaboration — their first as an officially engaged couple — to PEOPLE, showing off their teamwork on and off set.

“Everything that we do, we do together,” Lopez said. “He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger.”

While they’re both busy with their own projects, including a new movie and upcoming tour for Lopez and work as an MLB analyst for Rodriguez, the pair makes sure to cheer each other on.

“We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together,” Lopez shared.

“I don’t have to play 162 games anymore, so I have a lot of time on my hands,” Rodriguez joked. “We are very grateful.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @quayaustralia