✖

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez welcomed a new member to the family! The singer and former MLB player both shared sweet photos and videos of their new pup — who still doesn't have a name yet — that they surprised Lopez's son, Maximilian, with. In a sweet video Lopez shared to Instagram, shows Max playing with his new pup while his sister Emme sat right next to him curiously asking what he might name the sweet golden doodle.

"Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial!" Lopez started her caption. "We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven't named him yet! What should name this cutie? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!" Yes, you read that right. The adorable puppy now has his own Instagram account that has 8,000 followers and growing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:15pm PDT

Rodriguez posted a sweet photo to his account as well asking fans the same question on what they should name him. While Lopez only mentioned "Yankee," Rodriguez added "Yankee Doodle" to his. Fans made sure to quickly comment their suggestions.

The sweet pair who got engaged in March 2019 and were planning on saying "I do" in the summer of 2020, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they've been forced to postpone. During an interview, Lopez said she was "heartbroken" over the fact that they had to push everything back without any formal date in sight. "Nobody knows because, really, there's no planning right now," she told Hoda Kotb. "You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it's disappointing on one level. You know, after the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off. Which is what we're doing kind of right now but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything's kind of on hold right now."

Kotb mentioned that she was dealing with the same thing as she and fiancé Joel Schiffman were planning on walking down the aisle this summer as well. However, while Lopez did say how sad she was, she feels that everything happens for a reason. "I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. I'm also like, 'you know what? God has a bigger plan,' so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."

What do you think Lopez and Rodriguez should name their new puppy? Toss your idea in the comments section.