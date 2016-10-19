Jennifer Lawrence Rumored to Be Dating Director Darren Aronofsky

(Photo: Getty / Photo by Pascal Le Segretain, Getty)



Jennifer Lawrence might be off the market.

The Hunger Games star has been linked to Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. She worked with the 47-year-old on an untitled project over the summer and has reportedly been romantically involved with him since then.

Darren Aronofsky offers some details about his new new film with Jennifer Lawrence https://t.co/pxtwcMfEu2 pic.twitter.com/8XwteCUNnR — ScreenCrush (@screencrushnews) October 13, 2016

The Daily Mail reports that a source close to the couple told The Sun, “Jennifer and Darren have tried to keep things low-key and under wraps but they are really into each other.”

The insider added, “Recently Jennifer was working on a grueling project and she relied on Darren for support and they were in constant contact. It seemed to show they were the real deal.”

Lawrence most recently dated Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Before that she was with her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult for five years.