Jennifer Garner Rekindles Romance With Her Ex

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are reportedly giving it another shot. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly on Tuesday that they are back together less than a year after their breakup. The news comes alongside reports that Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck is spending time with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

"Jen and John are back on," the insider said bluntly. "It started up a few weeks ago. John and Jen are in similar places in their lives and can relate to raising kids after a divorce. They're on the same page and understand where things stand." Garner and Miller first began seeing each other in the spring of 2018, around the time that Garner finalized her divorce from Affleck. They seemed like a perfect pair, but they broke up in August of 2020, reportedly because Miller wanted to take things to the next level and Garner was not ready.

"He was ready for marriage and she just couldn't commit," another source told Us Weekly at the time. "They parted on very amicable terms." This was sad news, as all reports indicated that the two were well-matched and extremely happy together. Miller is the CEO of CaliGroup — a holding company that specializes in tech, restaurant and retail businesses. Like Garner, Miller is divorced with children.

According to Us, Miller was understanding about this as well. An insider said: "Jen has been thankful for John's stable love and support during issues she has faced with [ex-husband Ben Affleck's] sobriety. He isn't jealous and understands Jen's commitment to helping Ben... Jen having a boyfriend has been the best thing to happen to Ben and Jen in a long time. Ben has no problem with John. [John's daughters have had] playdates with Jen and Ben's kids. Ben totally trusts him."

With this in mind, many fans are pleased by the reports of Garner and Miller giving it another try. So far, the couple has not made a public statement on the news.