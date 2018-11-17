Jennifer Garner’s New Boyfriend’s Ex Learned Her Divorce Was Finalized From the Internet

Caroline Campbell, the ex-wife of Jennifer Garner‘s new boyfriend John Miller, reportedly shared on Instagram that she learned her divorce was finalized on the internet.

“Performed tonight in Texas with the always incredible and charismatic [Chris Botti] and oh, apparently my divorce is finalized,” the violinist wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post Friday, reports Us Weekly. “I just found out on the internet.. [Laughing out loud]!! Tomorrow night we play Dallas – can’t wait!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The message came just a few hours after Us Weekly obtained Los Angeles Superior Court documents showing a judge signed off on Miller’s divorce from Campbell on Tuesday.

Miller, 40, and Campbell, 38, who were married for 13 years, will share joint custody of their two children — a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter. The former couple previously reached a divorce settlement on Oct. 22 and were just waiting for the judge to sign off on it. Miller first filed for divorce in June 2011, but they reconciled until they filed for divorce in October 2014.

According to Us Weekly, Campbell said in a 2016 court declaration that the split happened because they have “major differences in our personalities, communication styles and approaches toward conflict resolution.”

Both Miller and Campbell have since moved on, with Campbell, reportedly dating businessman, Christopher Estwanik.

Garner and Miller have reportedly been dating for the past few months now. They were spotted at a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Los Angeles earlier this month. They took measures to make sure paparazzi could not get photos of them together by leaving separately.

“They went for romantic dinners far out of town or at his home. He is warm, fun and incredibly smart. He is a real success in the business world and has no interest in being in the entertainment industry,” a source recently told Entertainment Tonight of the relationship.

The source continued, “Her friends know how much pain Jen has been through in the last several years and have wanted this for her for a very long time. They are thrilled to see her happy. She literally has been smiling ear to ear. Right now, Jen’s dating life is going so well and Ben [Affleck] has finally started taking his sobriety seriously, that she is over the moon — and she deserves it.”

Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2015, with the two finalizing their divorce earlier this month following Affleck’s stint in rehab. They share three children, Violet, 12; Seraphina, 9; and Samuel, 6.

Miller is the CEO of the holding company Cali Group, which owns CaliBurger, Miso Robotics and other brands.

Photo credit: Jennifer Garner – STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty Images; Caroline Campbell – Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images