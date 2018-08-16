Jennifer Garner Reportedly Wants Ben Affleck to ‘Work on His Health’ Before Finalizing Divorce

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck‘s divorce proceedings are making headlines again due to a stall in the process. However, new sources are revealing why exactly the pair is pumping the brakes on their legal split.

Despite many fans’ hopes of reconciliation, it appears the Daredevil co-stars are officially done, but a divorce is reportedly being stretched out by Garner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety,” a source told Us Weekly. “She isn’t in a rush.”

Affleck has taken time as of late to get sober after personal and professional issues allegedly drove him into alcoholism. Recent reports and sightings suggest the Justice League actor has gotten clean, but Garner is just trying to be “100 percent certain” he will stay sober.

“Ben would have liked to have finished this and closed the books sooner,” the source said. “Jen just isn’t willing to settle the custody issues until she’s 100 percent certain that he’s clean. She’ll wait for him to prove he is taking it very seriously.”

At the end of the day, the Dallas Buyers Club actress just wants Affleck to “be the best father he can be.”

“She wants what’s best for the kids,” the source says.

As for any official word on the couple’s divorce proceedings, the pair remains mum.

The only time Garner publicly addressed the rumors about their divorce came in May 2017. The actress responded to a PEOPLE cover story about how she was reportedly have a tough time moving past her relationship with Affleck. However, it was based around sources with no involvement from Garner.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a PEOPLE magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me,” Garner wrote on Facebook. “This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight: I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article.”

From that point, she also addressed some of the usual outlandish headlines she sees about herself, including the ever-present pregnancy rumors.

“It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant–with twins!–(Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore,” she said. “While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”

Photo Credit: GC Images (via Getty) / Bauer-Griffin