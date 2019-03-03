Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reportedly ‘Still in Touch’ With Each Other

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are reportedly “still in touch” years after their very public divorce, although there is no chance of a reconciliation more than a decade later.

“Jen and Brad are still in touch and speak, but there still isn’t anything going on romantically between them,” a source told Us Weekly this weekend.

The source added that Aniston is also “in touch” with Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, as the two “are close and have been for a while.”

The source’s comments come a few weeks after Pitt, 55, made a surprise appearance at Anison’s 50th birthday party in Los Angeles.

“Jen spoke to Brad briefly. At one point she hugged him and thanked him for coming. … It didn’t seem like that big of a deal to Jen,” a witness told Us Weekly after the party. “The invite went out to a ton of people and he accepted. She was happy he was there, but that was it. She was busy making the rounds and excited to see so many people near and dear to her.”

The World War Z actor reportedly did not “stay all that long and ducked out before most people” left.

After the surprise party appearance, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the former couple has “been friendly” since the split.

“Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single,” the source told ET. “They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times.”

The source added, “They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them… They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion. He came on his own and quietly entered the party. They had heavy security, kept a ban on social media, and hoped for the best.”

Another source told PEOPLE the two are not in “regular contact,” but occasionally exchange texts.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. Since the break-up, both have been married and divorced. Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 11 years, marrying in 2014 and breaking up in 2016. Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

Last month, another source told Us Weekly Pitt “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” but he “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner.”

“He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it,” the source added at the time.

According to the magazine, the two reconnected after Aniston’s mother, Nancy Dow, died in May 2016.

“She was touched that he knew what a difficult time it was,” a source told Us Weekly.

