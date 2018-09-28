Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Husband Promises to Win Her Back After Divorce Filing in Emotional Video

Roger Mathews isn’t letting his relationship with wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley die just yet.

After news broke Thursday that the Jersey Shore star had filed for divorce of her husband of almost three years, citing irreconcilable differences, Mathews took to Instagram with an emotional video explaining what was happening, and vowing that he was “not done fighting” for his marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My wife filed for divorce, it’s true,” he said in an Instagram video Thursday, adding, “I don’t blame her. There’s no cheating or any dumb s— or any juicy details. She just grew tired of the repetitive pattern that we fell into… and [it was] not a good one.”

Mathews also detailed his plan to “win back” his partner of eight years and the wife of his two children, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

“Here’s what’s also true: I’m not done fighting,” he declared. “I’m gonna win my wife back; I’m gonna win her affection back; I’m gonna win her love back. I have no intentions of being a single dad.”

“We’re in counseling so there is hope,” continued Mathews, before concluding, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”

And while he called some of his followers itching for gossip “bloodthirsty bastards that have to know what’s going on,” he also thanked those who were “genuinely concerned.”

He captioned the video, “Praying for a better tomorrow. Sorry world, I’m taking a day off from praying for you today and I’m just gonna pray for my family. Hope springs eternal.”

The couple first tied the knot in October 2015 after nearly five years together, most of which was documented by MTV cameras on Jersey Shore. News of Farley’s divorce filing was first reported by the Asbury Park Press, which obtained the documents she submitted to the court on Sept. 12.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint stated.

Two days after she filed for divorce, Mathews posted a then-cryptic message on Instagram.

“Sometimes we must find ourselves within ourselves,” he wrote. “Finding yourself doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. It means coming to terms with shortcomings within yourself for the greater good. Not just the greater good of yourself. The greater good of those you care the most about. Takes a lot of vulnerability and being able to accept shortcomings and that you were wrong even if your heart was in the right place. I still like me, just need to be a better me cause it ain’t just about me.”

He continued, “Time. It’s the one thing we can’t get back. I’ve squandered some. Crawling into a hole or feeling bad for yourself never fixed s —. Stop being a p —y you p —y. (Yes this was vague and confusing, it was meant to be. Cause there’s only a few people I owe anything to and you probably aren’t them),” before signing off, “an idiot from NJ.”

We’re rooting for the Jersey Shore couple!

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MTV