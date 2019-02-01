Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex Roger Mathews Refutes Abuse Claims: ‘Highly Erroneous’

Roger Mathews is defending himself against estranged wife Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s abuse allegations.

In a video shared to Instagram on Thursday, just one day after the Jersey Shore star released a statement accusing him of physical abuse and putting their two children in danger, Mathews denied all of Farley’s allegations as “highly erroneous.”

Mathews also shared photos of legal documents his attorneys have allegedly sent to the judge overseeing the couple’s divorce case.

A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Jan 31, 2019 at 5:37pm PST

“I sit before you today a pretty heartbroken man in light of recent circumstances and things that were said about me in a long, rambling rant that was put out about me that was highly erroneous and had many lies in it,” Mathews said in the video.

“I had a speech prepared for me by my attorneys that I was going to read and I decided not to read it and just shoot from the hip,” he continued. “We were going to address this in court, which is the proper place to address it. We’ve proven Jenni, and her attorneys, to be liars in the past and we will do it again.”

“There is a deep-rooted history of this — playing the victim,” he said. “This is just the early stages of this and I know we have the proponents of truth on our side.”

Mathews concluded the video by promising to fight for custody of his children: 2-year-old son Greyson Valor and 4-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra.

In the documents provided, his legal team requests an “immediate conference” and “mental evaluation” of Farley after he posted what they describe as a “fictitious and defamatory account of alleged unilateral, abusive conduct that creates a false narrative to provoke and incite her personal followers.”

“We are additionally seeking a mental evaluation of Ms. Farley since her conduct and ‘gaslighting’ bears all of the hallmarks of personality disorder with narcissistic tendencies,” the documents continue, adding that Farley is in “clear violation of an unequivocal court order restraining [her] from engaging in any harassing conduct towards” her estranged husband.

Mathew’s statement and the legal documents came after Farley released footage to her website that allegedly shows Mathews pushing Farley to the ground. Another clip allegedly shows Mathews joking about being on heroin while he holds his son.

In a statement released alongside the videos, Farley accused Mathews of presenting himself “to the public as a praiseworthy father and a husband who has been suffering by my alleged actions and behavior,” adding that he “hurt the children and you hurt me.”