Jenna Dewan Seeking Spousal Support in Channing Tatum Divorce

Jenna Dewan is seeking spousal support from estranged husband Channing Tatum.

In divorce documents filed by the former World of Dance host Friday afternoon in Los Angeles and later obtained by Us Weekly, the 37-year-old is seeking child support and spousal support, while Tatum is asking for her right to spousal support be terminated.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dewan is worth an estimated $20 million, while Tatum is worth an estimated $50 million.

Although the topic of spousal support may be a point of contention for them, divorce documents also revealed that the couple seems to be on the same page when it comes to their 5-year-old daughter Everly Maiselle Tatum, with both asking for joint legal and physical custody. Dewan has also asked for her legal name to be restored to Jenna Dewan.

Dewan and Tatum met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and married in 2009 before welcoming their daughter that May. In April, the couple publicly announced that they had made the decision separate.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” they continued. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

Since the split, both Dewan and Tatum seem to have re-entered the world of dating, with a source revealing that the former World of Dance host has been on “a few dates” and “is seeing someone new.” Another source claimed that Dewan is currently more focused on her career, which recently saw her land a series regular role in a new Netflix series.

As for Tatum, he has frequently been linked to singer Jessie J and was recently spotted at the singer’s concert in Salt lake City last week as well as playing mini golf with her in Seattle. Their relationship is allegedly “very new” and the two are reportedly “keeping it casual” and “having fun.”