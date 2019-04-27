Jenna Dewan Reveals Boyfriend for First Time on Instagram, and Just Ahead of Channing Tatum’s Birthday

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee finally made their relationship social media official.

The World of Dance alum featured her Broadway star boyfriend on her Instagram Stories for the first time since the pair were first romantically involved in the fall.

Dewan shared a black and white snapshot of the Shameless alum sitting on a rocky beach Thursday, just one day before ex-husband Channing Tatum‘s birthday. She captioned the image with three fire emojis, Us Weekly writes.

While the Step Up star had not shown her boyfriend on her social media account, Kazee has previously interacted with his girlfriend, and shared photos of the two of them, on his Instagram.

Kazee previously made headlines when he left a cheeky comment on her page back in December. At the time, Dewan posted a photo of herself wearing her Danskin activewear and captioned: “Have you found your favorite yet?”

“Yes. I have,” the actor responded.

He also shared a touching selfie of himself and the actress on his page after the death of her beloved dog, Lulu.

“The past few days haven’t been easy but losing a fur friend never is,” Kazee wrote on the caption at the time. “There have been tears of sorrow, tears of joy, laughter, longing, and every emotion in-between. Today though… today was a good day.”

The Resident actress and the Tony winner have been seeing each other since October.

“I am very happy,” Dewan told the outlet of her relationship the following month.

Dewan and Tatum, who share 5-year-old daughter Everly, announced their separation in April 2018 after nine years of marriage.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement on Instagram. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

While Dewan has moved on with Kazee, Tatum has also gone public with his new relationship with singer Jessie J. The pop star made headlines earlier this week after she posted a flirty tribute for the Magic Mike star in celebration of his birthday.