Jenna Dewan Praised Mom for Passing Down ‘Sense of Survival’

After announcing her split from husband Channing Tatum after nearly nine years of marriage, Jenna Dewan is likely dealing with a significant amount of heartbreak.

But the professional dancer, who first found fame starring alongside her to-be husband in the 2006 movie Step Up, is nothing if not a fighter.

In a February interview with Health, Dewan praised her mother for passing on this kind of strength to her.

“My mom was dealt some tough cards in life,” she said. “My father left when I was one. It was shocking and unplanned. But she was like, ‘Okay, we’re going to move. I’m going to get a job.’ So my mom went from not working to having to work in a very short period of time in order to survive and raise me. We had to let go of our dog and move houses — we did that a couple times.”

“Through it all, she made sure I was her first priority,” she added. “She had a real sense of survival, and she passed that down to me.”

She continued: “No matter what is thrown at me in life, I know I can handle it, and that’s because of her.”

Dewan and Tatum will have definitely have to work things out, as they are parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly, whom they mentioned explicitly in their statement revealing they had called off their relationship.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the couple said in a statement posted on social media. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

They continued, “We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenna Dewan