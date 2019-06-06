Jenna Dewan Makes Relationship With Steve Kazee Instagram Official

Jenna Dewan is finally Instagram official with boyfriend Steve Kazee. The 38-year-old actress and dancer shared a photo of herself and Kazee for the first time on the social media platform Wednesday.

In the photo, the couple sit close and share a hug as they smile at the camera.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Speaking of peace…” Dewan wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) on Jun 5, 2019 at 10:16am PDT

Although the two have been dating since last fall, this is the first time Dewan has shared a photo of the Tony Award-winning actor, 43, online. But that doesn’t mean Kazee has shied away from sharing photos of Dewan! In February, he shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of her looking at the camera from a bed.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” he wrote in the caption. “Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid. Happy Valentine’s Day my love.”

In November, the two were seen kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight, and it’s becoming more serious. They have a lot in common.”

In December, Kazee shared a series of photo booth images of the two of them making faces, laughing and kissing. “Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” the actor wrote in the caption.

News of their relationship came just a few weeks after Dewan’s ex-husband Channing Tatum was linked to singer Jessie J.

Dewan and Tatum, 39, filed for divorce on the same day in separate filings in April 2018. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly, and the actress has requested child and spousal support.