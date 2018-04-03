Jenna Dewan Revealed ‘Physical Connection’ With Channing Tatum in Recent Interview

Jenna Dewan Tatum said she had a “tangible physical connection” with husband Channing Tatum in an interview two months before they announced plans to divorce.

In February, the 37-year-old told Health Magazine she is a “very sensual person,” as is Tatum.

“It is just how we’re made up, and it’s a big part of how we connect. There’s a real tangible physical connection,” Dewan said. “You know when Oprah asks, ‘What do you know for sure?’ The body does not lie.”

Dewan said she could feel it in her body that she and Tatum were meant to be together.

“You can convince your mind of things, think you’re in love, but your body doesn’t lie,” she told Health. “If your stomach is clenching or you feel attracted, that’s all for a reason. You can’t convince your body to feel something it doesn’t.”

In an interview with Redbook last year, Dewan said she kept their relationship fresh by focusing on what works for her.

“I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves,” Dewan said. “People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man?’ I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.”

Elsewhere in her Health interview, Dewan said she feels at her strongest whenever she gets to use her body. As a professional dancer, she does not like sitting still.

“Any time I get to use my body — whether it’s a role that requires stunts or something that allows me to dance,” the World of Dance host said. “I also feel strong when I’m able to be my free, goofy self. I feel the least strong when I’m trying to fit into a mold or a role that isn’t authentic.”

Dance played an important role in her relationship with Tatum, since it brought them together. They met while filming Step Up in 2006. The couple married in 2009 and are parents to Evelyn, who turns five years old next month.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement Monday night.

They continued, “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

