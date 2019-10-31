David Eason Reportedly Shares Since-Deleted Message Just Days Before Jenelle Evans’ Divorce Filing

Ahead of the news that Jenelle Evans was filing for divorce, it appears that her now-estranged husband David Eason shared a since-deleted message referring to possible relationship troubles. The post was made on Eason’s Facebook Stories thread just days before the news broke, and read, “You know you did something wrong when you are too ashamed to even go home to your family.”

In her statement revealing that she was divorcing Eason, Evans wrote, “I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy,” she continued. “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans then revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great,” she concluded her statement. “We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Following the announcement, Radar Online reported that sources alleged that Evans’ choice to leave Eason had a lot to do with her income. “She’s running out of money,” the source claimed, adding, “It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’”

“So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again,” the source continued.

According to what the source told Radar, it seems as if Evans left home days ago and did not tell Eason what her intentions were. “He doesn’t know where she is. He didn’t know anything about this,” the source stated. “He thinks she’s around town but she’s not and she’s not going to go back until he’s gone. He thinks she’s just gone for a couple of days.”

“He’s going to s— his pants. He has no money. He has no money for even gas,” the source added, alleging that Eason is broke.

At this time, Eason does not appear to have publicly commented on the split.