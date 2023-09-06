Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Renew Their Vows in Touching Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO recently renewed their vows in a touching wedding anniversary celebration. on Sep. 1, the rapper-turned-country music superstar took to Instagram to share a video of the joyous celebration. Jelly Roll — real name Jason Bradley DeFord — also revealed that they held the ceremony in the very same spot where they originally wed.

In his caption, Jelly Roll wrote, "7 years ago my wife and stumbled into a little chapel in Las Vegas. 7 years later we walked into that same little chapel and renewed our vows ... my only regret on the night we got married was I never got to see her in a dress.... We made that right." He then added, "I may have never gave my wife the wedding she truly deserved but I plan on giving her the life she deserves for the rest of it. I love you more anything mama bear. You are my anchor."

Jelly Roll and Alyssa Bunnie DeFord — aka Bunnie XO — have been married since 2016. The pair met in 2015, after Bunnie saw Jelly Roll perform a concert in Las Vegas, per Billboard. They do not share any biological children, though Jelly Roll does have a son and daughter from previous relationships. Bunnie is a successful podcast host, helming the wildly popular Dumb Blonde Podcast.

In addition, to Jelly Roll's Instagram post, Bunnie also shared some photos from the vow renewal, along with a heartfelt message about her marriage. "Who knew a chance encounter in 2015 would lead to our stars colliding a year later in the cutest, tiniest chapel in Vegas exchanging vows of forever when neither one of even knew what forever meant," she penned. "I had no idea who you were yet my soul felt like I knew you for 10 lifetimes."

Bunnie continued, "Before we stumbled in that chapel, you grabbed my hands & looked me straight in the eyes & said, 'Bunnie, our lives won't always be like this. You won't have to do what you do for much longer, we're going to figure this out. I promise you.'" I had no idea what the world had in store for us, but I didn't care as long as I had you by my side to conquer it."

She added, "These past 7 years have been a whirlwind dark fairytale. Nothing we have accomplished as lovers & friends was easy. We fought to become the people we are, to break the childhood traumas we were "blessed" with & learn to love in a healthy way. To right all our wrongs & create a home to raise Bailee in that she can be proud of. No matter what life has thrown our way we walked thru the fire together, hand in hand w/ a smile." Click here to see Bunnie's full post, including pictures of the big occasion.