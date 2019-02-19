Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Announce Their Pregnancy in the Cutest Way

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany made a huge announcement on Monday!

The couple is expecting their first child together and shared the exciting news on social media.

The country singer, 40, posted a photo of the pair in their kitchen sitting next to a bun in the oven. Aldean wrote, “Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven”

Brittany, 28, shared a different photo of the couple in their bedroom surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

“SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!! This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep,” Brittany captioned her post with the pair wearing “Baby Mama” and “Baby Daddy” shirts.

“This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears… The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can’t wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!”

The new baby will join Aldean’s two daughters, Kendyl, 9, and Keeley, 14, from his previous relationship with Jessica Ussery.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

