Jana Kramer Thanks Fans for Support in Touching Instagram Post

I just wanted to say thank you to my fans for all the love. This has been an extremely hard time but Jolie has given me more strength than I ever thought possible. Your continued support means the world too. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Aug 27, 2016 at 7:53am PDT

Jana Kramer is grateful for her awesome fans who have rallied around her as she and her husband navigate a painful separation, according to PEOPLE.

In a very sweet shot of her and her seven-month-old daughter, Jolie, standing in her kitchen, Kramer thanks fans for their love and continued support,

The news of the separation broke Wednesday that the couple are separated after Mike Caussin entered a rehabilitation center for an undisclosed treatment.

The couple’s whirlwind relationship began in August 2014.They got engaged four months later, and were married May 2015. Their daughter, Jolie, was born early 2016.

The country singer has always been vocal about her love for how well the former NFL tight end loves their daughter.

“The constant variable in all of this has been Mike. He has been insanely caring, reliable, and to see him with our daughter makes me melt. I can’t wait to see the relationship they build and for him to show her how a man should treat a woman,” Kramer told PEOPLE about life on the road.

Kramer is currently on tour promoting her new album, Thirty One.