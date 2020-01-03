Jana Kramer Sparks Mike Caussin Breakup Rumors After 4 Years of Marriage

Are Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin over? The country singer is sparking rumors that she’s split with her husband of four years after some interesting behavior on social media, which came at the end of a difficult year for the pair, who have been open about their struggles with Caussin’s sex addiction and past infidelity.

Kramer first caught her followers’ attention with implications something was wrong on Dec. 30, sharing a serious looking selfie in all black, writing, “2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end….and for now, all I have to say is…Time heals all wounds.”

The same day, as first reported by Us Weekly, the Dancing With the Stars alum removed “wife” from her Instagram bio, as well as Caussin’s name from the title of their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin. The next day, however, she restored his name to the podcast as well as adding “wife” back to her bio, where it remains.

Kramer also removed a number of photos of the couple from her grid, including one from last month in which she opened up about a “tough couples therapy session.”

“So…If I’m being honest…this photo isn’t real life right now. Today was a tough couples therapy session. Nothing big happened, just a lot of feelings that were held in and damn did they come out today,” she wrote under the photo, which made headlines when it was first posted. “So though it shows us smiling right now I wanted to be honest and say yup marriage can be hard and it takes a lot of hard work.”

She added at the time, “And even after the tough session Mike and I said our I love you’s because at the end of the day the love is always there.”

