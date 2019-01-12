Jana Kramer’s Husband Mike Caussin Opens up About Marriage After Cheating Scandal: ‘There’s a Lot of Shame’

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer have moved on from his cheating scandal.

The couple is reportedly better than ever, two years since news broke that he had been unfaithful to the country singer.

According to Us Weekly, the couple have worked on their relationship through therapy and vulnerable conversations on their Whine Down podcast.

“Being the perpetrator, it’s hard because there’s a lot of shame behind things that I’ve done and topics that we talk about,” the former NFL player told the outlet earlier this month. “But by doing that, we’ve gotten more comfortable in dealing with them head-on, which has been great for our relationship. There’s not many elephants in the room for us anymore because we address them.”

Caussin admitted that there was hesitation to talk about his personal life and be vulnerable. However, the podcast has helped him open up, while granting the opportunity for the two to get closer in their relationship.

“With us going through everything that we’ve gone through in the last couple of years, it was so painful to think about and to live with, that I never thought I would have the strength and the courage to own it as much as I have,” Caussin said. “I have for so long — and Jana can attest to this — I just wanted to sweep it under the rug and not talk about it and not bring attention to it and everything like that.”

Kramer also complimented her husband’s strength and his desire to want to work things out.

“It takes a very strong person to sit there and kind of take shots fired at you… He’s a strong person that believes in himself enough to show change and show growth.”

News of the former football player first surfaced in September 2016, Caussin reportedly cheated on the One Tree Hill veteran with multiple women while their daughter, Jolie was 7 months old.

The couple has since repaired their bond and have welcomed son Jace in November 2018. They also said they try to prioritize their relationship as their schedules get busy with work and parenting, but it isn’t always easy.

“It’s hard and it’s harder for Jana because she’s such a super mom that it’s hard for her to separate herself from leaving our nanny, who we trust and love, but it’s harder for Jana to leave the kids with someone else other than us,” Caussin said. “So that’s the biggest obstacle is being away for ourselves and enjoy[ing] that time.”