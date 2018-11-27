Jaden Smith Confirms Claim He Is Dating Tyler, the Creator: ‘That’s True’

Jaden Smith is confirming his past claim that he is datingrapper/producer Tyler, the Creator, saying, “that’s true.”

Us Weekly reports that Smith appeared on the Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show MSFTS Frequency and doubled down on his previous statements.

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true, so, just so you know,” he said in the interview.

The rapper/actor first addressed the relationship on Nov. 11 while appearing at the 2018 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, which Tyler organizes.

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f—ing much,” Smith said from the stage, as seen in video clips posted to social media by attendees.

“I want to tell you guys something: Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler is my motherf—ing boyfriend, and he’s been my motherf—ing boyfriend my whole f—ing life. Tyler, the Creator is my f—ing boyfriend. It’s true!,” he added.

Cameras also caught Tyler reacting to the moment, with the rapper standing on the side of the stage laughing and shaking his head. “Tyler, the Creator is my f—ing boyfriend, OK?” Smith then added. “If you take anything away from this f—ing show, that’s what you need to take away.”

Smith reportedly later tweeted, “Yup @tylerthecreator I told everyone you can’t deny it now,” with Tyler tweeting back to him and joking that he was “crazy.”

Tyler’s responses have given most the impression that Smith was joking, but with Smith following up so seriously, it’s either an official relationship or a very elaborate trick. Notably, Tyler has not yet publicly commented on the reports or Smith’s confirmation.

Many social media users have been commenting on Smith’s confirmation that the two are dating, with one person tweeting, “GUYS! Does anyone realize how much Jaden Smith and Tyler the Creator’s relationship is going to change hip hop?! I F—ING LOVE THIS!!!”

Not sure if Tyler The Creator and Jaden Smith are really thing…BUT regardless, I stan! pic.twitter.com/fxuf84qYQP — Daughter.of.the.working.class (@ConfiMoseki) November 27, 2018

Smith and Tyler have known each other for some time, with their first musical collaboration coming on the song “Pothole,” from Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy.

Most recently, Smith released a new album titled The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story, and Tyler worked on the soundtrack for Illumination’s Grinch film.