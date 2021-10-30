Ivana Trump’s Ex-Husband, Rossano Rubicondi, Dead at 49

Ivana Trump is mourning the loss of her ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi. Rubicondi was Ivanka’s fourth husband. He died after a year of being sick, People Magazine reports. He was 49-years-old. Ivana told the media outlet that she’s not dealing with his death well, noting, “I’m devastated.” It’s unclear what illness Rubicondi was suffering from as details are still murky.

Italian TV personality Simona Ventura was one of the first to announce Rubicondi’s death. She shared a throwback photo of her with Rubicondi on Twitter, captioning the photo, “Rossano… Thanks for the journey we made together, for the quarrels, the pisses but also the clarifications and laughter, so many, that we did together. Have a good trip RiP.”

Rubicondi is a native of Italy. He was born in Rome on March 14, 1972 and worked as an actor, appearing in films such as The Eighteenth Angel and The Golden Bowl.

Despite the 23-year age difference, Rubicondi and Ivanka appeared very much in love. He married Ivana, now 72, in April 2008. The two dated for six years being tying the knot. Ironically, Ivana ex-husband, Donald Trump, hosted their nuptials, which cost $3 million at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Donald and Ivana’s daughter, Ivanka Trump served as her maid of honor.

Ivana was open about the difficulties of their high-profile union due to spending much time apart, telling People in 2009: “It’s not a 24-7 marriage, but we’re both enjoying it!”

They filed for divorce less than a year after their wedding, but they continued dating. They even appeared together on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2018. Ivana says they called it quits for good in 2009. “The relationship just ran its course,” she said at the time. “Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

But Rubicondi was not bitter over their breakup, saying “Ivana is always family for me,” adding that she has “good heart…we are super close. I have good respect for her.”

The last time the two were spotted together was taking a walk through New York City over the summer. The Daily Mail shared the photos.