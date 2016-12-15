Irina Shayk Sparks Bradley Cooper Engagement Rumors With Flashy Emerald Ring

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper may be looking forward to more than just a baby in their future. The Russian model sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday with a massive emerald on her left hand ring finger. People are now speculating that the couple may be planning a wedding as well.

Shayk and Bradley are expecting their first child together this summer.

It seems possible they may be making their relationship even more official before then. The bling on Shayk’s finger features a massive emerald surrounded by shimmering diamonds.

The couple has not confirmed or denied the rumors, according to Entertainment Tonight.