Iggy Azalea Changes Her Tune, Says She’s Not Dating DeAndre Hopkins

Only one day after confirming that she and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins were dating, Iggy Azalea has changed her tune and says they are not together.

It all stared when Azalea was asked about the rumored relationship on a radio show and replied that the two were “in a relationship,” according to TMZ.

Less than 24 hours later, Azalea tweeted out that she was “single,” and then later adding that she has “come to the conclusion” that she is “going to be alone forever.”

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

“I am completely fine with that,” she also said. “I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower [and] s— … its nice.”

I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever.

Iam completely fine with that.

I have a routine now.

I watch movies alone in the shower n shit… its nice. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Hopkins also chimed in on the situation, saying that he’s not a “social media seeker” but affirming that he is “single,” which adds quite a bit of curiosity to the whole thing.

This is not Azalea’s first public relationship debacle as she dealt with a rather unfortunate situation with a previous boyfriend, Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Nick Young.

The two began dating in 2013, and later became engaged in 2015. However, the relationship ended the following year — in June 2016 — after a leaked viral video depicted Young boasting about being unfaithful to the Australian rapper.

Prior to that, Azalea dated rapper A$AP Rocky from 2012 to 2013. He was later reported to be dating Kendall Jenner but the two were never said to be “official.”

Recently, Iggy was rumored to be with Tyga — the ex-boyfriend of Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner — but Inquisitr reported that she shut those rumors down.

“We’ve been friends since I was 19, I’m 28 now so that romance rumor to me was just like …” Azalea explained before exploding with laughter.

The rumors started after the two were seen together at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival, but she confirmed that they were just both part of the same group of friends who were attending the event.

“When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children,” she later quipped.

Interestingly, the two went on to collaborate on a new song titled “Kream,” which is featured on Azalea’s new Surviving the Summer EP — which is currently available on most all digital music and streaming services.