Idina Menzel Shows off Flashy New Engagement Ring

Idina Menzel is officially off the market and you can tell from a mile away. Menzel walked the iHeart Music Festival red carpet where she flashed her new bling.

Diamond, jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley described the ring which is in the E! News picture below, “Idina’s new engagement ring is on-trend with its vintage-inspired design featuring a 2-carat round diamond with tapered baguettes set in platinum.”

According to E! News, Her fiancé Aaron Lohr reportedly dropped $30,000 on the ring for his sweetheart. The celeb took to Twitter saying “What an incredible week. Thank you to everyone for all your support with the album.” She continued “As if this week couldn’t get any better I have wonderful news… my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It’s a beautiful time.”

What a beautiful time indeed. The two kept their relationship on the down low and only recently announced it at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., in April 2015.

The two have actually known each other longer than you would think. They also co-starred in Rent together.