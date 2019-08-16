Ice-T and Wife Coco Austin Slam Trolls Criticizing Photos of Daughter Chanel

Ice-T and Coco Austin are dealing with something not many parents will ever have to worry about. Fans of the couple are voicing concern over the couple’s handling of their 3-year-old daughter Chanel and her Instagram account. With more than 700 posts and thousands of followers, followers are not so sure it’s the right path to go down, believing their exploiting their child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jul 6, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

In an interview with In Touch during the WEtv Love After Lockup screening in New York City, the couple spoke out about the critics.

“If you don’t want to see pics, don’t follow,” the proud father, 61, said. “You know, the day she was born, we started because I knew, you know, parents are always showing pictures of your kids. And you make people sick. So I said I’ll just give her a Twitter page and Instagram page, and we can load that up.” He continued, “And now she’s got almost 400,000 Instagram followers. And she don’t even know it.”

Austin went on to say that it’s not easy managing her daughter’s account. She explained how she acts as not just a parent, but her photographer, social media coordinator and stylist, adding that the end of the day, “she has a wonderful Instagram.”

As of Thursday, Chanel Nicole’s Instagram has a following that sits over 454,000 followers. The account definitely seems like a “full-time job” as Austin suggested in the interview as there have been 787 posts on the account.

While there are many naysayers about how the couple is handling their child and promoting her on social media, there’s just as many people who are supportive. One user commented on the latest post on Chanel’s account, “Thank you for always sharing this beautiful little girl. She always makes me smile.”

This isn’t the first time social media has been up in arms about the couple’s social media usage. In 2018, there was a little outcry over a post by Austin because she never posts photo of her husband holding their child.

While Austin and her Law & Order: Special Victims Unit hubby, Ice-T are taking an active role in building up their daughter’s, they don’t have any interest in getting back into the reality television scene.

“I think we’re we have enough attention, our way, and that was just one thing off the list that we did,” Austin told In Touch. “The problem with reality is entertaining people with your life is a slippery slope,” the former rapper added. Although Ice Loves Coco won’t be coming to a screen near you, at least we have Chanel’s Instagram to gawk at!”