Ian Somerhalder Shares Intimate Photo of ‘Twilight’ Star Nikki Reed for Mother’s Day

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are the proud parents of 9-month old daughter Bodhi, and Somerhalder paid tribute to his wife with an emotional post on Mother’s Day.

To celebrate Reed’s first Mother’s Day as a mom, Somerhalder posted a throwback photo of his wife, with Reed posing nude and hugging her baby bump in the shot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption, Somerhalder gushed over Reed, calling her “the light of the moon” and “the air in my breath.”

“No filter needed. I remember taking this image of this magical human with a tiny magical human inside,” he wrote. “Nicole, you are the warmth of the sun, you are the light of the moon, you are the air in my breath and the ground beneath my feet. How lucky I am to witness you in your most natural and powerful state; as a mother.”

He continued, “I’m so profoundly grateful to you for the great sacrifice, patience, will and strength to grow, nurture and push this tiny little angel into the world. You inspire me every day to learn and alongside learning from you there is no doubt in my mind that we will be the parents we’ve always dreamed of being. Happy 1st Mother’s Day honey. What a special day, like every day, to spend in the California sun with you and our cub. Love, Baby Daddy aka Ian.”

Reed also marked the day with a throwback snap, sharing a shot of her own mother pregnant and wearing a bikini with a bird resting on her hand.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the magical Mamas out there,” the actress wrote. “What a privilege it is to walk beside you, watching and learning every step of the way. This has been the most transformative year, and it is with tremendous gratitude and respect that I humbly bow to all of you. Mamas are everywhere, whether you’re a Mama to a fur baby, a foster Mama, a step-Mama, a future Mama, or the best friend of a Mama. Everyone out there knows one, and today is a day to celebrate every kind of Mama. And to my sweet baby girl, thanks for choosing me to be yours 📷 of my gorgeous Mama pregnant with my brother circa 1986.”

Somerhalder and Reed married in 2015 and welcomed Bodhi in July 2017. The pair has kept their daughter extremely private, sharing the first glimpse of her in February when Reed shared a shot of her legs and Bodhi’s little feet.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com