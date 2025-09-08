‘Hunting Wives’ Stars Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow Reunite at VMAs 2025

The Hunting Wives are at it again, but this time on the red carpet. Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow reunited at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

It’s seemingly the first time they’ve been seen together since doing press for the popular Netflix series. The series was released on the streamer in July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They posed for cute photos together, dressed to the nines on the red carpet in New York. In an Instagram story, Akerman also shared a photo of her and Snow in the car on the way to the event.

In the hit series, set in East Texas, Akerman plays Margo Banks, who’s in an open marriage with conditions with the town’s rising politician. Snow’s Sophie O’Neil moves to town with her husband and becomes fast friends with Margo before things turn romantic and secrets are uncovered.

The series is an adaptation of May Cobb’s book of the same title. It quickly hit the Top 10 on the streamer.

Fans have been dying for a second season of the show. Last month, Snow updated fans in an Instagram post about a potential sophomore season.

Sharing behind-the-scenes shots from production, she wrote, “Thank you so much for watching the craziest, batshit and joyous thing we’ve all been a part of. The response to the show was wild and I guess… so were we. I am in love with everyone involved in this show. Hopefully we get to do it again & answer all the questions. We know there’s a few :)”

Cobbs has been vocal out about the show’s success. It was initially set to air on STARZ. Cobbs revealed the novel was inspired by her mom’s own experiences in high school. She says the book received backlash for its sexual tone, which surprised her.

“I got a fair amount of backlash when the book came out, and I was honestly shocked. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s not why I read novels. I read them to escape, to go on an adventure, and I love a good train wreck,’” she told TODAY. “I feel like, ‘Who am I to judge?’”