‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Co-Stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Are Dating

Co-stars, Liza Weil and Charlie Weber are proving that you might be able to get away with “murder” on their hit ABC drama, but you definitely can’t get away from chemistry.

The two stars of the Shonda Rhimes thriller, How to Get Away With Murder are reportedly dating, according to an exclusive from PEOPLE.

A rep for Weber confirms to the publication that the couple has been dating since last summer and grew close after their respective divorces last spring.

The two have been starring on the show since 2014 and shared quite a steamy scene last fall that had audiences and fans buzzing about their undeniable chemistry. Weil and Weber were recently seen holding hands while in Los Angeles, wearing matching plaid ensembles.

Weil, 40, best known for her starring role in Gilmore Girls as Paris Geller, filed for divorce from her husband, Paul Adelstein, seen recently in Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal. The two were married for 10 years and are parents to a 7-year-old daughter, Josephine.

Weber, 38, and his ex-wife, Gisele filed for divorce last year after just a year of marriage. Weber has one daughter from a previous relationship.

