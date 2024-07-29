How Sandra Bullock Is Doing After Death of Partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock is handing in there after the death of her beloved partner, Bryan Randall, died nearly a year ago. A source tells PEOPLE the Oscar winner is "doing okay" as she approaches the anniversary of his passing. Randall, who Bullock began dating in 2015, died when he was just 57 after a three-year battle with ALS.

ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and severely impacts physical function. It works by having the nerve cells break down, which reduces functionality in the muscles they supply. The cause is unknown. Medication and therapy can slow ALS' progress and reduce discomfort, but there is currently no cure.

The disease gained widespread attention in 2014 thanks to the ALS challenge that went viral, where people poured cold buckets of ice onto them in an attempt to feel the muscle weakness the disease causes. It resulted in a six-week campaign with $115 million raised to help increase awareness of the disease.

News of Randall's death came about a year and a half after Bullock publicly stated that she needed "to take a pause" from her career, noting spending time with her family was her priority. "She's doing okay now. Her kids are amazing. She's very happy to be a mom," a source notes.

"Her friends gave her the support that she needed both during his illness and afterward. She is grateful for all the love," the source adds. "Everyone helped to lift her up after Bryan passed."

At the time of Randall's passing, a statement was released that noted: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

They added: "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," his family added. "At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."