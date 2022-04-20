Prince Harry Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth Following His and Meghan Markle's Visit

✖

Prince Harry gave the world an update on his grandmother's health on Wednesday during a new interview with Hoda Kotb on The Today Show. The 37-year-old prince and his wife Meghan Markle just visited with Queen Elizabeth II earlier this month. Between their royal exit and the queen's recent health scares, the three of them had a lot to catch up on.

"Being with her, it was great," Prince Harry said. "It was just so nice to see her. She's [in] great form." Prince Harry revealed that he and Markle only stopped in London briefly during a break from the 2022 Invictus Games, which Prince Harry participates in each year. He said that he was "just making sure she's protected and has the right people around [her]," but also indicated that the whole visit was pretty lighthearted. He said that he made his grandmother laugh during their conversation, which is always a point of pride for him.

"She's always got a great sense of humor with me," he said. "Both Meghan and I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her. We've been welcomed with open arms and have such a great community in Santa Barbara, [California]."

This visit took place at Windsor Castle, which is now the queen's primary residence. It was the first time Prince Harry and Markle have returned to the U.K. since they stepped away from royal duties and moved out of Buckingham Palace. An insider told Us Weekly that the couple did not bump into Prince William and Kate Middleton at all during their brief stay.

Prince Harry did get a chance to see his father, Prince Charles, however. The two of them have reportedly been at odds since the royal exit, but an insider said that things are finally looking up between them. They said: "Charles and Harry are in communication. There [are] still a lot of issues the two of them need to work out and move forward... There is still a lot of work to do before their relationship is rebuilt."

Queen Elizabeth II is close to her 96th birthday, and concerns for her health are mounting. Not only did the monarch recently lose her spouse, Prince Phillip, she also contracted COVID-19 in February. It was at that point that she moved permanently into Windsor Castle, with no intentions to take long trips or switch residences in the future. At the time of this writing, Queen Elizabeth II is in good health as far as we know.