How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reacted to Frogmore Cottage Eviction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got the boot from Frogmore Cottage. Now, PEOPLE is reporting how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reacted to that news. According to the outlet, Meghan and Harry aren't up in arms about the decision.

A source told PEOPLE that Meghan and Harry are very "matter-of-fact" about King Charles III's decision to boot them from Frogmore Cottage. The insider added that the couple is happy with their own decision to move to California to raise their two young children, Archie and Lilibet. Still, those who are close to the pair have said that it's "unfortunate" to see Charles' latest move mainly for security reasons. When Meghan and Harry traveled to the United Kingdom, they would stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

While it was only recently reported that Harry and Meghan were being evicted from the residence, this has apparently been in the works for some time. As PEOPLE reported, they knew about this move before Harry published his memoir, Spare, in January. It has been reported that Charles plans to give Frogmore Cottage to his younger brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew. The publication noted that this plan would involve Andrew moving from the much larger Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

Meghan and Harry moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2019 prior to the birth of their son. Since then, they have stepped down from their positions as senior, working members of the royal family and moved to California. However, when they returned to the United Kingdom, just as they did in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, they stayed at Frogmore Cottage. The couple has also allowed other family members, such as Princess Eugenie, to stay at the residence. Harry's cousin and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2021 in advance of the birth of their own son, August. At the time, a source said, "Frogmore Cottage continues to be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's residence in the U.K., and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to make other plans now for when they go back to the United Kingdom. They may be headed back incredibly soon, as it was reported that they have received an invitation to Charles' coronation. The new king's coronation is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6.